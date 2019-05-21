Sheila Dikshit, Vijender Gupta settle dispute over govt fund misuse, HC informed

Former told the High Court on Tuesday that she and have settled the dispute between them over the alleged misuse of government funds by her in the 2008 assembly polls.

A said the matter was listed before Justice who, taking note of the submission, disposed of Dikshit's plea against a trial court order to lodge an FIR against her on Gupta's complaint alleging misuse of government funds by her. The detailed order is awaited.

The trial court's August 31, 2013 direction had come on the BJP leader's complaint alleging that she had misused government funds of Rs 22.56 crore in an advertisement campaign ahead of the 2008 assembly polls.

The petition against the trial court order was pending in the high court since September 2013 when it had ordered that status quo be maintained in respect of registration of FIR against Dikshit.

In his complaint before the trial court, had sought registration of FIR against Dikshit and others for alleged criminal breach of trust (Sec 409 IPC), criminal misappropriation of public funds and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint had said that in 2007-08, Dikshit was the of and also in-charge of information and publicity when the alleged misuse of funds took place.

He had said, "A large number of hoardings showing pictures of and all over Delhi Metro, bus shelters and also in form of radio jingles, TV spots etc. by misusing and public funds...burdened the state exchequer in carrying out campaign of party for her own political gains."



The had said he had filed a complaint before Delhi Lokayukta who had on May 22, 2013, indicted Dikshit for allegedly misusing government funds for carrying out an advertisement campaign with a political purpose ahead of the last assembly polls.

He had also said that the Lokayukta had also recommended to then to caution Dikshit for the alleged misuse of public funds and to advise her to reimburse either herself or through her party Rs 11 crore as half the cost of the advertisements in 2008 or any amount the finds adequate.

The high court had ordered status quo with regard to registration of the FIR as the Lokayukta recommendation was pending consideration of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)