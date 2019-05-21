US-based insurance broker Gallagher to buy minority stake in Edelweiss subsidiary

Diversified group Tuesday said Arthur J & Co. will acquire minority stake in its subsidiary Brokers.

Edelweiss, however, did not provide details about the quantum of stake sale and price.

The US-based Arthur J. & Co. - one of the world's largest brokerage and risk management services firms - will acquire a minority stake in Brokers Limited (EIBL), said in a release.

The transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals, it said.

"This partnership brings to our clients a much broader access to international markets and expertise, and a wider range of and services, while they continue to receive the same high quality service," and CEO said.

The fourth largest insurance broking company globally, was founded in 1927 in the US. It has over 30,000 headcount globally and has operations in 35 countries and offers client service in more than 150 countries.

"EIBL presents an exciting opportunity to expand Gallagher's commercial in India, in keeping with our growth strategy to invest in market-leading businesses that broaden our specialist capabilities and diversify our geographic presence," Chairman, J said.

