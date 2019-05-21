Infinix starts export of India-made mobile devices

Terming as a "top priority market", Infinix said Tuesday it has started exporting India-made devices to nearby geographies.

Infinix, which is part of China's Transsion Holdings, is focussing on the sub-Rs 10,000 price category of in the country as it competes with the likes of and in the hyper-competitive Indian market.

(Global) said is the "single largest market" for Transsion in terms of number of units.

"Last year, things were a little difficult with changes in regulations. We are investing in across the value chain, in and building our own India is a top priority market for us. We are in ready form and this year, you will see us in a bigger form," he told

Transsion - which owns other brands like itel and Tecno - has a unit, including SMT line, in India.

Jiang said the company has started exporting devices from India but declined to comment on the volumes.

"India unit has started exporting recently to markets close to India," he said.

Infinix Tuesday launched its new - S4 - priced at Rs 8,999. It has a 6.21-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, 32MP front camera and a triple rear camera setup (13MP+2MP+8MP).

"With S4, we aim to have a breakthrough in the below Rs 10,000- segment, which has great demand but experiences limited to non-existent competition till now," he said.

The company has also unveiled a fitness band - X Band 3 - priced at Rs 1,599.

