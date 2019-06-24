Shooters Apurvi, Saurabh sign up with Baseline Ventures

World number one and gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary, who are India's top medal prospects for the Tokyo Olympics, have been roped in by marketing firm Baseline Ventures on Monday.

The 26-year-old Apurvi, who competes in the 10-meter air rifle event, has been one of India's most consistent female shooters since her gold medal-winning performance in the Glasgow in 2014.

She, who was also part of the shooting contingent in the 2016 Rio Olympics, bagged gold in the ISSF events in in this year and achieved the numero uno position In 10m Air Rifle ISSF Rankings last month.

"I am really looking forward to my time with Baseline Ventures who have been the country's foremost talent management companies," Apurvi said.

"It's a crucial development in my career and I am hoping it's a fruitful association which helps me to take my game to the next level."



Saurabh, 17, has been another trailblazer on the shooting circuit for He became India's youngest gold medallist in last year's in the 10m air pistol event.

The teenage sensation has already won five gold medals in events this year and currently is the only Indian shooter to win a gold medal in World Championship, World Cup, Youth Olympic Games, Asian Games, and Asian Air Gun Championship.

"I have been lucky to have had a few good things happen to me early in my career and this certainly sits right at the top of that list. I am sure this development will help me focus better on my game and hopefully, even better results will follow," he said.

Baseline Ventures manage some of the biggest names in Indian including PV Sindhu, Pankaj Advani, and

