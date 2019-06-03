TRS wins all three MLC seats in by-elections

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday made a clean sweep of the by-elections to three Legislative Council seats held on Friday.

The ruling party won Warangal, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy seats from Local Authorities' Constituencies as the vote count was taken up on Monday.

The contest in the by-elections was between TRS and main opposition party.

In Warangal, TRS candidate defeated candidate by 825 votes.

TRS' Chinnappa Reddy won Nalgonda seat, beating Komatireddy Lakshmi (Congress) by 226 votes.

In Rana Reddy constituency, former won the by-election with a margin of 244 votes over of

A total of nine candidates were in the contest. While only TRS and Congress candidates were in the fray in two constituencies, three independents also contested in Warangal.

Of 2,799 voters in all three constituencies, 2,753 exercised their franchise on Friday.

The by-elections were caused by the resignations of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and Konda Muralidhar Rao, whose tenure was to end on January 4, 2022.

Congress' Rajgopal Reddy and resigned as they were elected to the state Assembly while Muralidhar Rao resigned after leaving the TRS to join Congress.

