TRS wins all three MLC seats in by-elections

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday made a clean sweep of the by-elections to three Telangana Legislative Council seats held on Friday.
The ruling party won Warangal, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy seats from Local Authorities' Constituencies as the vote count was taken up on Monday.
The contest in the by-elections was between TRS and main opposition Congress party.
In Warangal, TRS candidate P. Srinivas Reddy defeated Congress candidate Venkatrami Reddy by 825 votes.
TRS' Chinnappa Reddy won Nalgonda seat, beating Komatireddy Lakshmi (Congress) by 226 votes.
In Rana Reddy constituency, former Minister P. Mahender Reddy won the by-election with a margin of 244 votes over Pratap Reddy of Congress.
A total of nine candidates were in the contest. While only TRS and Congress candidates were in the fray in two constituencies, three independents also contested in Warangal.
Of 2,799 voters in all three constituencies, 2,753 exercised their franchise on Friday.
The by-elections were caused by the resignations of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, P. Narender Reddy and Konda Muralidhar Rao, whose tenure was to end on January 4, 2022.
Congress' Rajgopal Reddy and TRS leader Narender Reddy resigned as they were elected to the state Assembly while Muralidhar Rao resigned after leaving the TRS to join Congress.
