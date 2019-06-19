Teenager's body found on hill behind Badrinath shrine

The body of a teenaged boy who went missing in four days ago was found Wednesday under mysterious circumstances on a hill behind the shrine on Wednesday creating a flutter in the area.

Police have taken the body into their custody and begun interrogating locals.

Fifteen-year-old had come from along with his parents and on June 14.

He had gone missing from the queue of devotees awaiting their turn outside the temple, said police station in-charge Satendra Singh.

A was launched the same day after his parents reported the matter to the police.

His body with injury marks on the nose and ears was found under mysterious circumstances from behind temple on Wednesday.

A post mortem will be conducted tomorrow, he said.

Two sadhus have also been called at the police station for interrogation, he said.

