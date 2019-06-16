Telangana: Another Congress legislator Komatireddy Reddy hints at joining BJP

Already reeling from the defection of 12 legislators to the TRS, party received another jolt on Saturday when a hinted that he may join the BJP in the state.

Speaking to media persons, he openly lauded the BJP and criticised the leadership. "The BJP has chances to pick up well in Telangana in the coming days. People of have given mandate in favour of Modi for the second time, showing their confidence in his The BJP has the strength to take some revolutionary decisions, as they have strong leadership. I highly doubt how much can fight against Modi."

Raja Gopal, brother of Congress Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, however, said he does not have any plans to switch from Congress to BJP. "I have yet not taken any decision on the matter. I will take the decision only after holding consultation with the party workers," he said.

He alleged that 12 Congress legislators had left the party due to Congress' inefficient leadership.

"Congress leadership is in such a condition that it cannot even save its 12 MLAs. Even our MLAs who have won are leaving one by one. The (CLP) and high command should have called and given them assurance, but nothing was done. This is the reason why the party is in such a bad condition today," added.

Scoffing at Telangana Congress affairs in-charge RC Kuntia and TPCC N Uttam Kumar for denying him permission to carry out Padayatra, he said: "The party suffered a lot due to the decisions made by and Kuntia. After elections, should have removed Uttam and Kuntia. Lack of coordination and faulty led Congress to such bad drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections."

The further said that he complained about Reddy and Kuntia several times, but no one paid heed to it.

The TRS won nine seats, the BJP won four while the Congress won three seats in Telangana in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

