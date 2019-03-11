SHRC directs TN govt to pay Rs 2 lakh as damages to student

The Monday directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a who was allegedly stripped and assaulted by three police personnel at a police station in district in 2012.

Observing that the police personnel violated human rights, SHRC D Jayachandran slapped the fine of Rs 2 lakh on the police personnel and directed the government to recover it from (SSI) A Anburaj and police constables Rajasekhar and Prabu.

The SSI was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh, and the two constables 50,000 thousand each for allegedly assaulting the and petitioner P Manokaran when he went to A station with his maternal uncle in connection with a civil dispute on January 2, 2012.

The student asked the police not to interfere in the civil dispute between his maternal uncles. The police constables and the SSI, who got irked by the advice, allegedly stripped him and assaulted him.

They stopped beating him following orders from top police officials who came to the station.

The petitioner said they also filed a case against him alleging that he interfered with their work.

However, he was acquitted in the case by a Judicial Magistrate court which asked him to get admitted to a hospital. He also received treatment for nine days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)