SHRC directs TN govt to pay Rs 2 lakh as damages to student

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

The State Human Rights Commission Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a law student who was allegedly stripped and assaulted by three police personnel at a police station in Virudhunagar district in 2012.

Observing that the police personnel violated human rights, SHRC judge D Jayachandran slapped the fine of Rs 2 lakh on the police personnel and directed the government to recover it from special sub-inspector (SSI) A Anburaj and police constables Rajasekhar and Prabu.

The SSI was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh, and the two constables 50,000 thousand each for allegedly assaulting the law student and petitioner P Manokaran when he went to A Mukkulam police station with his maternal uncle in connection with a civil dispute on January 2, 2012.

The student asked the police not to interfere in the civil dispute between his maternal uncles. The police constables and the SSI, who got irked by the advice, allegedly stripped him and assaulted him.

They stopped beating him following orders from top police officials who came to the station.

The petitioner said they also filed a case against him alleging that he interfered with their work.

However, he was acquitted in the case by a Judicial Magistrate court which asked him to get admitted to a hospital. He also received treatment for nine days.

Mon, March 11 2019. 23:45 IST

