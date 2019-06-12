Kaleshwaram project launch on June 21; Jagan to be chief guest

-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday announced his decision to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21.
He has also decided to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the chief guest of the event, an official press release said here.
Rao would go to Vijayawada soon to personally invite Reddy, the release said.
"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project on JUne 21," it said.
The Kaleshwaram project on Godavari river aims to supply water to meet requirements of drinking water (about 80 per cent of the districts in the state), farm sector and industries.
