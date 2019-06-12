Kaleshwaram project launch on June 21; Jagan to be chief guest

K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday announced his decision to inaugurate the lift irrigation project on June 21.

He has also decided to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan as the chief guest of the event, an official press release said here.

Rao would go to soon to personally invite Reddy, the release said.

" K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to inaugurate the Lift Irrigation project on JUne 21," it said.

The project on aims to supply water to meet requirements of drinking water (about 80 per cent of the districts in the state), farm sector and industries.

