Sidhu's decision to visit Pakistan his 'way of thinking': Amarinder

said Monday his Navjot Singh Sidhu's decision to visit for the ground-breaking ceremony of corridor was "his way of thinking" but he could not think of doing that when Indian soldiers and civilians were being killed by them.

Sidhu, a cabinet in Punjab, on Sunday accepted Pakistan's invitation to attend the ceremony on Wednesday, while Singh declined the invite, citing continuous terrorist attacks in his state.

As a man who has served the Indian Army, Singh said, he could not tolerate the killing of innocent Indians by Pakistani security forces and hence cannot visit the neighbouring country.

On Sidhu's decision to go to for the ground-breaking ceremony there, Singh told reporters after the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Dera Baba Nanak- Sahib Corridor in Gurdaspur, that it was "his way of thinking".

On the central government's decision to send its ministers to for the ceremony, the minister said it was for them to do what they deem fit but, he added, they should have been more sensitive to the feelings of Indian soldiers and citizens.

"The Centre cannot close its eyes to what is happening in as a result of Pakistan's policy and support to terrorist groups," Singh said.

He said the world knows Pakistan supports terrorist activities in India, and cited as examples the attacks in Pathankot (2016), (2008), in (2015) and the trouble in Jammu &

Singh said he would not travel to Pakistan until it stops unleashing the cycle of violence in

"If you think (Pakistan Prime Minister) can stop it, that won't happen. Governments work under the Army is a power in itself. It is for Gen to understand that such things should not happen (again)... Armies don't fight innocent women and children, armies don't throw grenades on religious congregation, armies are there to defend the country," he said.

In August, Sidhu's visit to Pakistan for Khan's swearing-in had come under fire from opposition parties for his hug to chief Gen Qamar Javed Sidhu had claimed that Gen had told him about "making efforts to open the corridor".

Kartarpur is in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan's province. Dev, the of Sikhism, had spent over 18 years of his life here.

The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is about three-four km from the border in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)