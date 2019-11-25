Sikh man donates 900 sq ft land for building mosque in UP's Muzaffarnagar

-
A 70-year-old Sikh man has donated a piece of land for a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district during the auspicious month of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Sukhpal Singh Bedi, a social activist, made the announcement at an event in Purkazi town in the district on Sunday.
He handed over land documents for the 900 sq ft plot to Nagar Panchayat Chairman Zahir Farooqui.
Muslims constitute a majority of the population in Purkazi town.
Bedi said he wanted to spread the message of peace and communal harmony citing Guru Nanak's teachings of treating all people equally and with respect.
People from both communities welcomed the initiative as a step to foster brotherhood.
