Sikkim govt ready to sponsor education of Pulwama martyrs'

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling Monday said the state government would like to sponsor education of the children of 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district last week.
However, this will be possible only if the central government agrees to the proposal, Chamling said in the assembly, without elaborating.
The chief minister said his government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the CRPF personnel killed in the attack on February 14.
Members of the Sikkim Assembly also paid tribute to the martyrs and observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect to them.
