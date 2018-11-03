Sikkim record innings victory over Manipur

skipper Yashpal Singh's century went in vain as cruised to an innings and 27-run win against in a emcounter here on Saturday.

Sikkim, who lost all their eight matches in the National One Dayers, showed remarkable turnaround with their three outstation recruits, as they secured seven points, including a bonus, wrapping up the match inside three days.

Uttarakhand and also registered bonus point victories over their respective opponents while secured full points against as all the Plate Group matches got over inside three days.

Having shot out for a paltry 79, resumed day three with 170 runs in arrears in their second innings as Yashpal and Lakhan Rawat made wait for their maiden Ranji win with a 112-run third wicket partnership.

But once Lakhan was trapped leg before by Padam Limboo, it all went downhill for Manipur as they folded for 266 in 80.2 overs with outstation recruits -- left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma (4/55) and pacer Ishwar Choudhary (3/52) running through the middle order.

In Dimapur, former all-rounder Arbar Kazi was the star as he followed up his unbeaten double century with a five-wicket haul (5/13) to help the hosts post a huge innings and 33-run win over

Kazi, who finished with a match tally of nine wickets, broke the back of middle-order to bundle them out for 91 in their second essay.

Brief Scores



In Kolkata: 372. Manipur 79 and 266 ( 132, Lakhan Rawat 70; Bipul Sharma 4/55, Ishwar Chaudhary 3/52). Sikkim won by an innings and 27 runs. Points: Sikkim 7, Manipur 0.

In Dehradun: 60 and 169. Uttarakhand 227 and four for no loss. Uttarakhand won by 10 wickets. Points: Uttarakhand 7, 0.

In Shillong: 166 and 131; 55.1 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 41, Kamsha Yangfo 40; Gurinder Singh 4/21, Abhay Negi 4/39). 141 and 157/3; 32 overs (Punit Bisht 66, Yogesh Nagar 55 not out). won by seven wickets. Points: Megahalaya 6. 0.

In Dimapur: 106 and 91; 41.4 overs (Taruwar Kohli 48 not out; Arbar Kazi 5/13, Rachit Bhatia 2/12, Tahmeed Rahman 2/19). 530/8 declared. won by an innings and 333 runs. Points: Nagaland 7, Mizoram 0.

