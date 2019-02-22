Around 200 foreign delegates visit Kumbh Mela

About 200 delegates from various countries accompanied by Union V K Singh visited the Friday.

The minister, who brought 189 delegates from 187 countries to the mela, said its significance has been enhanced at the global level.

"Everyone in the world should know what Kumbh is," he said.

Hailing the state and central governments for running successful promotion campaigns for the Kumbh, he said till now, at least 22 crore people have visited the and women representatives from have also attended the 50-day fair.

When asked whether any from has come here, the of state for external affairs said, "There is a Hindu representative, Ramesh Kumar, from He is also the of the "



The took a dip in the Sangam with his wife

Mark Lemti, who was representing Finland, said, "I have come to the Kumbh fair for the first time and the arrangement here is great. Here we are surprised to see that everything is so well-organised."



The delegation came here at 9.30 am Friday and greeted the foreign guests at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)