Silver futures slump Rs 318 to Rs 44,612 per kg

Silver futures slumped by Rs 318 to Rs 44,162 per kg on Monday as participants cut down their bets taking weak cues from overseas markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery tumbled Rs 318, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 44,162 per kg in a business turnover of 3,816 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading lower by Rs 319, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 44,833 per kg in a business volume of 624 lots.

In the international market, silver prices fell 0.74 per cent to USD 17.02 an ounce in New York.

Traders said the fall in silver prices at futures trade was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals in global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)