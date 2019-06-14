Silver futures up 0.93% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.93 per cent to Rs 37,450 per kg Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts was up by Rs 345, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 37,450 per kg in a business turnover of 19,496 lots



The to be delivered in far-month September contracts, too, rose sharply by Rs 355, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 37,848 per kg in 6,883 lots.

Analysts said, widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend on global markets for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices at futures trade here.

In the international market, silver traded higher by 0.93 per cent at USD 15.03 an ounce in

