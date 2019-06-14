Need to be aggressive to tackle Amir: Tendulkar advises Team India

icon wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form pace trump card in the marquee clash on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far, will square off against the arch-rivals here and start overwhelming favourites due to the latter's dismal run.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage to play their shots and stay positive," Tendulkar told ' Today'.

"It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

Tendulkar feels Pakistan, who have won just one of their three matches so far, will be targetting and on Sunday.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them," he said.

"Amir and will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

