Silver rises on positive global cues

Silver prices rose Rs 63 to Rs 37,584 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in raising bets tracking a firm trend in overseas market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July contracts was trading higher by Rs 63, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 37,584 per kg in a business turnover of 21,816 lots.

The for delivery in September contracts rose by Rs 25, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 38,077 per kg in 922 lots.

Analysts said participants raised bets amid a firm trend overseas after US hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with in the future.

In the international market, silver rose 0.01 per cent to USD 14.81 an ounce in

