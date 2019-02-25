No report of any violence in Arunachal Pradesh: Police

There was no report of any violence from anywhere in on Monday even as the indefinite curfew imposed in and and the suspension of remained in force, police said.

witnessed massive violence for three days from Friday over the (JHPC) recommendation granting permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six communities who are not natives of the state but have been living in Namsai and Changlang districts for decades.

issued a statement on Sunday, saying: "Considering the present situation pertaining to grant of PRCs to non-APST (Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes) of Namsai and Changlang districts, the has decided that no further action will be taken in grant of PRCs."



There was no report of violence from anywhere in the state on Monday but shops and market establishments in and were closed, police said, adding that central paramilitary forces sent to help the in maintaining law and order have reached

Sunday said the has decided to not accept the recommendations of a high-level committee to grant permanent resident certificates to six communities, and blamed the for "instigating" a section of the people.

In separate tweets, Rijiju said the has passed an order to not accept the recommendations of the to grant PRC to six communities living in Namsai and Changlang districts.

On Sunday, two people were killed and three injured when protesters tried to attack the private residence of Arunachal Pradesh at the ESS sector here in the afternoon.

Khandu had called an all-party meeting Sunday to take stock of the situation and decide on the future course of action, but none of the parties, including the opposition Congress, NPP and the PPA, turned up.

Sources in the chief minister's office said the meeting has been rescheduled on Monday.

The agitators have been demanding a permanent resolution to the PRC issue, immediate resignation of the chief minister, unconditional release of protesters (numbering around 40) and immediate transfer of the chief secretary,

Protesters allegedly set ablaze the private residence of Deputy and ransacked the office of the here on Sunday, police said.

An indefinite curfew was clamped in Itanagar and on Saturday and suspended as protesters resorted to stone pelting in which 35 people, including 24 police personnel, were injured.

The had also conducted flag marches in Itanagar and Naharlagun on Saturday.

Over 150 vehicles have been damaged by the protesters since Friday, they said.

On Saturday, the agitators damaged the stage of at the Indira Gandhi Park here. The organisers later called off the film festival.

