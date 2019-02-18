Singapore-based BIGO Technology plans to invest USD 100 mn in India

Singapore-based Technology Monday said it is planning to invest over USD 100 million into its business in over the next three years.

The company said it would soon start a regional centre in India, and create employment opportunities for over 1,000 tech professionals, the company said in a statement.

In addition to the centre, will also open two more regional research centres - one in the US and another in the MENA ( and North Africa)- region - by the end of this year.

Technology Jason HU said factors like being the second-largest market in smartphones, growing and the blooming young population in the country helped in making the decision.

With over 40 patents in and and over 60 patents are under the process of application, BIGO Technology is a major player in app development and publishing of apps.

had received Series-D funding of USD 272 million in June 2018. It has built a team of over 100 experts and engineers.

