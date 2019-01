US alarmed as Zimbabwe targets, beats activists amid unrest

The US Embassy in said Thursday it is "alarmed" by credible reports that security forces are targeting and beating activists and labor leaders after a local doctors' rights group said it had treated 68 gunshot cases and scores of other cases of assault.

The US also urged to restore access to as the country faces its worst unrest since deadly post-election violence in August. Zimbabweans this week heeded a nationwide stay-at-home call after the government dramatically increased fuel prices, making gasoline in the economically shattered country the world's most expensive.

Hungry residents of the capital, Harare, on Wednesday reported being tear-gassed by police as they ventured out to seek "Are we at war?" one resident asked. The city was quiet on Thursday as people stayed home, with schools and many shops closed and soldiers controlling long lines at the few open.

Zimbabwe's late Wednesday said more than 600 people have been arrested. Prominent pastor and activist was in court in on Thursday, accused of inciting Police added a charge of subverting a constitutional government, the Lawyers for Human Rights said.

while traveling overseas has denounced what he called "wanton violence and cynical destruction" but appeared to side with authorities who blame the opposition for the unrest. He had announced the more than doubling of fuel prices shortly before leaving the country.

Zimbabweans had briefly rejoiced when Mnangagwa succeeded longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who was forced out in late 2017, thinking the new would deliver on his refrain that the country "is open for business." But frustration has risen over the lack of improvement in the collapsed economy, which doesn't even have a currency of its own.

While Mnangagwa makes an extended overseas trip that will include a stop at the in Davos, Switzerland, to plead for more foreign investment, former military commander and Vice Constantino Chiwenga, a hardliner, is in charge at home.

In a grim recounting of alleged police violence this week, the Association of Doctors for Human Rights said late Wednesday it had treated 68 cases of gunshot wounds and 100-plus other cases of "assaults with sharp objects, booted feet, baton sticks" and more.

It noted bites from the alleged unleashing of police dogs, and the "dragging of patients with life-threatening conditions" to court. Death tolls this week have varied. Eight people were killed on Monday when police and military fired on crowds, said. said three people were killed, including a stoned to death by an angry crowd.

The demonstrations amount to "terrorism," said, blaming the opposition. In announcing the hundreds of arrests, thanked security forces for "standing firm." Some Zimbabweans said the lack of meant they didn't know the situation and preferred to stay in their homes.

"I can't tell whether it's safe or not, why should I take a risk?" said in Harare's Kuwadzana suburb, one of the areas where residents said soldiers indiscriminately assaulted people earlier in the week.

