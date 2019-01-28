Singapore says American leaked 14,200 HIV records

Singapore's ministry has accused an American of stealing and leaking the records of 14,200 people infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, before January 2013.

The ministry said Tuesday that Mikhy K recently put the

It said they included test results, names, identification numbers, phone numbers, addresses and other information.

The ministry said it has disabled access to the information.

It said Brochez worked in for a period before he was jailed for several drug and fraud-related offenses and deported last year.

The ministry said his partner, who headed the ministry's National Public Unit from March 2012 to May 2013, had access to the confidential information.

Police are investigating and authorities are seeking help from foreign counterparts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)