Man dies of 'negligence' at UP hospital, employee suspended

A 23-year-old man died because of alleged negligence by the staff of a state-run hospital here, prompting authorities to dismiss an employee and suspend two others on Monday.

Tara Singh, a resident of Jehanabad village under the Civil Lines police station, had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with his family members, police said.

He was rushed to the district hospital and died outside the emergency ward in the "absence of prompt treatment", his brother Shiva claimed.

Taking note of the matter, senior officials in Lucknow ordered dismissal of hospital staffer Vijaya Lakshmi and suspension of staff nurse Vinita and another employee Shoaib Ahmed. They also issued warning to a doctor.

