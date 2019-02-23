Will soon decide on removal of Pakistan cricketers photos from Eden Gardens: Ganguly

Former and Bengal boss Saturday said a decision would be taken soon on removal of cricketers' photographs, including that of PM Imran Khan, from the walls of in the wake of the terror attack.

Ganguly's comment came after BJP's youth wing workers protested in front of the Eden Gardens, seeking removal of photographs of Imran and other Pakistani cricketers from the walls of the stadium.

At least 64 activists of youth wing were arrested for staging protest in front of the iconic Eden Gardens, a said. They were later released on bail.

"We are working on it. There will be a decision soon," told reporters when asked about the removal of photos.

The state associations of Vidarbha, and have already removed pictures of cricketers in the aftermath of the terror attack which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claims responsibility of the attack.

had earlier backed a complete boycott of cricketing ties with Pakistan, saying not playing the arch-rivals in the upcoming won't have much of an impact on the Indian team's campaign at the mega event in May-July.

Days later, said he would 'hate' to give away two points to by not playing in and should rather beat them again in the showpiece event to maintain their unbeaten record over the arch-rivals.

"He wants two points against Pakistan, I want so...he wants two points I want Whichever way you look at it," Ganguly said, reacting to Tendulkar's comments.

has photographs of Imran, and others kept in non-public areas of the stadium.

Former and current cricketers have expressed varied opinions on severing cricketing ties with Pakistan.

Many ministers of CM Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, including former Bengal Lakshmi Ratna Shukla, hit out at for trying to divert nation's attention from terrorism.

"We are more keen on removing terrorism from the world rather than pulling down photographs (of sportspersons). The is trying to divert the attention from the current issue of terror attack. This is clear politics going on in the country," Shukla said.

when contacted said people should not confuse politics with and culture.

Former and current Bengal said that the country was going through an emotional time and countrymen were venting out their feelings in different ways.

"I can understand the feelings of my countrymen. I also share the same. This is a very emotional time. We have lost some of our brave brothers and obviously the country is hurt. But we also must understand that is not politics," Lal said.

