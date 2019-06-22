SIT to probe Banaskantha killings

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed Saturday to probe the alleged murders of four members of a family in Gujarat's district, police said.

While police suspected that Karsanji (55), a debt-ridden farm labourer, had killed his wife and three children with an axe before attempting suicide in Kuda village in Lakhani taluka of the district on Friday, the villagers have disputed this version.

They claimed that some money lenders might have killed the family members of

"A five-member SIT has been formed to investigate the gruesome murders after villagers held a sit-in and refused to receive the bodies from a community health centre until the murderers are arrested," said IG, Border range, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela.

The villagers relented and accepted the bodies after the SIT was set up.

A large number of villagers gathered outside the community health centre in Lakhani and even called for a bandh, arguing that was not behind the killings.

Police had Friday said that Patel, who is currently hospitalised with head injuries, had axed his wife (50), their two sons, Ukaji (22) and Suresh (13), and daughter (22).

Villagers said Patel and his family had settled in Kuda a year ago after selling land in an adjoining village.

"He had taken Rs 21 lakh from money-lenders and was being harassed by them," claimed a villager.

Police suspect that Patel was facing an acute cash crunch.

