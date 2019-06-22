JUST IN
Business Standard

Iran executes 'defence ministry contractor' over spying for CIA: news agency

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iran has executed a "defence ministry contractor" convicted of spying for the CIA, semi-official news agency ISNA reported Saturday.

"The execution sentence was carried out for Jalal Haji Zavar, a contractor for the defence ministry's aerospace organisation who spied for the CIA and the American government," ISNA reported, quoting the Iranian military.

The news agency did not detail when he was executed.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 20:45 IST

