Sitharaman approves proposal of legal aid & to support veterans and war widows

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved a proposal to provide legal advice and support to veterans and war widows, sources said Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the Ministry of Defence and the chairman of the Armed Forces Tribunal. This is expected to greatly help these two sections of the armed forces.

"The existing framework of the Kendriya Sainik Board and Zila Sainik Boards will assist in this endeavour of the Ministry of Defence," the sources added.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 23:10 IST

