Sitharaman approves proposal of legal aid & to support veterans and war widows

Sitharaman has approved a proposal to provide legal advice and support to veterans and war widows, sources said Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the and the of the This is expected to greatly help these two sections of the armed forces.

"The existing framework of the and Zila Sainik Boards will assist in this endeavour of the Ministry of Defence," the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)