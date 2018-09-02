Sitharaman meets JK Guv Malik, discusses security situation

Sunday called on and discussed the prevailing security situation in the state.

Sitharaman met the at Rajbhawan here and the two discussed issues related to security along the Line of Control and hinterland of the state, officials said.

Earlier, the defence minister, accompanied by Bipin Rawat, visited a forward post in north this morning, the officials said.

They said Sitharaman visited Balbir Post where she interacted with the troops of 28 She is the to visit the Balbir post, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)