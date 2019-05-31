Sitharaman takes charge as Finance Minister; Anurag Thakur as MoS

Sitharaman Friday created history again when she became the Minister of India, and now will have to steer the country out of an imminent economic slowdown and address challenges like job creation, mounting bad loans and stimulating investment.

Sitharaman in the Modi 1.0 government became the and in the second term she is now the Minister.

Prior to this, Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, of Ministry in 1970-71.

Sitharaman, 60, succeeds Arun Jaitley, who earlier this week wrote to saying he does not want to continue in ministerial position in the government due to health reasons.

She joins the at a time when the economy is facing challenges of slowing growth, dipping exports and mounting non-performing loans.

Sitharaman, considered to be a protege of Jaitley, held the charge of of in 2014 . Subsequently, in September 2017, she was appointed of the first woman to hold the portfolio.

She drove to the official residence of her predecessor before taking charge in the ministry.

Minister of State in the Anurag Thakur also assumed charge.

Son of former Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur had won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating of the by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency.

44-year-old Thakur was also the of the (BCCI) from May 2016 to February 2017. The had ordered his ouster as the BCCI in January that year for trying to hinder the implementation of the Lodha reforms.

Sitharaman, a member, is an alumnus of and School of Economics.

Sitharaman was born on August 18, 1959 in the temple town of Madurai, She did her schooling and graduation in Economics from in Tiruchirapalli.

She did her Masters in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University,

Sitharaman served as an to in the Agricultural Engineers Association, She subsequently worked as (Research and Analysis) with Price Waterhouse, During this time she also briefly worked with BBC World Service.

On her return to India, she served as at

Sitharaman joined the in 2008, and was made a member of the She was nominated as in March 2010 and has been a since then.

