Republic Day: Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, one posthumously

Six soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumously, for displaying gallantry during anti-militancy and anti-insurgency operations, the Army said on Saturday.

Lt Col Jyoti Lama, Maj Konjengbham Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedhar Narender Singh and Naik Naresh Kumar were among the recipients of the award.

Naib Subedar Sombir was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. He was killed during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year.

During the encounter, three hardcore terrorists were killed. One of them was a foreigner and an 'A++' category terrorist, and he was shot down by Sombir in a close quarter battle.