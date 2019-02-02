Six arrested for killing passerby during scuffle

Six men were arrested for allegedly killing a passerby after a scuffle broke out between two groups in south Delhi's Vihar area, police said Saturday.

The accused were identified as (25), Ashu Gupta (21), (20), Rakesh alias Raka (23), Inder Kumar (19), and (20), they added.

The incident occurred at around 7.15 pm on Friday.

On reaching the spot, police found a person bleeding. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was scared brought dead, of Police (south) said.

The deceased was identified as Kanhaiya Lal, a resident a Vihar, Kumar said.

During investigation, police learnt that two groups clashed with each other with sticks and also possessed country made pistols, he added.

A scuffle broke out between Arshad, Nitin and Sanu on one side and Ashu, Manoj, Rakesh, on the other side. They were thrashing each other with sticks and eventually Manoj and Sanu pulled out pistols and opened fire at each other. One of the shots hit who was passing by, the DCP said.

All the accused except and Arshad have criminal background, he said.

A case was registered and efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused, police said.

