Six cops suspended in Jalna district

Two police officers and six constables were suspended for alleged corruption and dereliction of duty in Jalna district Sunday.
District Superintendent of Police S Chaitanya also shunted out a police inspector attached to Mantha police station for failure to curb crime in the area, official sources said.
The suspended policemen included an assistant inspector, a sub-inspector and four constables.
They were suspected to have nexus with criminals in their areas.
