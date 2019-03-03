JUST IN
Six cops suspended in Jalna district

Press Trust of India  |  Jalna (Maha) 

Two police officers and six constables were suspended for alleged corruption and dereliction of duty in Jalna district Sunday.

District Superintendent of Police S Chaitanya also shunted out a police inspector attached to Mantha police station for failure to curb crime in the area, official sources said.

The suspended policemen included an assistant inspector, a sub-inspector and four constables.

They were suspected to have nexus with criminals in their areas.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 21:20 IST

