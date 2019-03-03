Bad weather delays search for 2 climbers in Pakistan

A Pakistani official says military helicopters could not drop off four Spanish rescuers to search for a missing pair of European climbers because of heavy snowing.

Karrar Haidri, of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Sunday that Spaniard and his three colleagues, who agreed to help find the missing climbers at "Killer Mountain," couldn't reach the base at Nanga Parbat.

He said the will try again on Monday to find Italian and Briton Tom Ballard, whose mother died on K2 in 1995. They have been missing for almost a week.

In a tweet, Italian said Txikon will attempt a by drone if the weather improves.

