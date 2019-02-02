Six killed in accident near Pandharpur in Maharashtra

-
Six persons including two women were killed when their SUV collided with a State Transport (ST) bus near the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra Saturday, police said.
The Mahur-bound bus collided with the SUV near Ishwarvathar in Pandharpur tehsil around 4.15 pm, a police official said.
While six passengers in the SUV were killed, another two women, who were seriously injured, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added.
