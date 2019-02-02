JUST IN
Six killed in accident near Pandharpur in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Six persons including two women were killed when their SUV collided with a State Transport (ST) bus near the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra Saturday, police said.

The Mahur-bound bus collided with the SUV near Ishwarvathar in Pandharpur tehsil around 4.15 pm, a police official said.

While six passengers in the SUV were killed, another two women, who were seriously injured, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official added.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 20:25 IST

