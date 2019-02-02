Six killed in accident near Pandharpur in Maharashtra

Six persons including two women were killed when their SUV collided with a State Transport (ST) bus near the pilgrimage town of in Saturday, police said.

The Mahur-bound bus collided with the SUV near Ishwarvathar in tehsil around 4.15 pm, a police said.

While six passengers in the SUV were killed, another two women, who were seriously injured, were undergoing treatment at a hospital, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)