Six killed in AP road accident

Six persons including two women died while four others were injured when their car rammed into a truck near Guravarajupalle, 20 km from here, on Friday, police said.

While five people were killed on the spot, another died in the hospital, the police said, adding that the condition of two injured persons remains critical, they said.

The mishap occurred at the crack of dawn when the vehicle with ten pilgrims from Rudravaram village of in district on their way to Tirumala, crashed into the stationary truck.

Police suspect that the of the car might have dozed off behind the wheel resulting in the accident.

The injured were admitted to here, police said.

