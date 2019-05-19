Six killed, five injured in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Six persons, including three minors, were killed and five others injured in three separate accidents in on Sunday, police said.

A couple and their four-month-old baby were killed when their car collided head on with a truck in the station area of Churu near Choti bus stand, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Manvir Jat (28), her wife (25) and their son

In district, two cousins were killed and three others injured when their car overturned. The incident took place in the station area. The victims were on their way to Abu road from Udaipur, police said.

and her cousin Dev Goswami, both aged 14 years, were killed in the accident, they said.

In another incident, a van collided with a private bus in Nasirabad area of Ajmer, killing (23) and injuring two others, police added.

