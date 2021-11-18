Covid-19 pandemic: Six new cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 32,024

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland asks staff to get vaccinated or show no-Covid report for salary
Nagaland Coronavirus update: 114 fresh cases push Covid-19 tally to 27,586
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
Nagaland reports 80 fresh coronavirus cases, two new fatalities
Nagaland announces fourth phase of unlocking from August 1
-
Nagaland on Wednesday detected six fresh COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 32,024, a health official said.
The fresh cases were detected from Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung and Wokha districts.
With no fatality during the day, the coronavirus death toll in the state remained at 695, the official said.
Recoveries surpassed fresh infections as nine patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,134.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in Nagaland is at 94.09 per cent.
Nagaland now has 144 active cases, while 1,051 patients have migrated to other states.
A total of 4,04,997 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said.
State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,44,670 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,20,486 people till Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU