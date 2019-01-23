Pak captain Sarfraz caught passing allegedly racist comments against SA player: Report

Ahmed could find himself in trouble after he was caught by stump mics of making what seemed to be racist comments against a South African during their second one-dayer here.

According to reports, made these comments against Andile Phehlukwayo in the 37th over of South Africa's run chase on Tuesday. eventually won the match by five wickets.

Phehlukwayo inside-edged a Shaheen Afridi delivery for a single. He was on 50 at the time and as he ran off to the non-striker's end, was caught on the stump mics passing some comments in Urdu.

"Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?" Sarfraz was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo' website.

Phehlukwayo, who ultimately remained not out on 69, had enjoyed a lot of luck through the innings. He successfully reviewed an on-field LBW dismissal and a dropped catch in the over before this incident.

South African said that the match officials have taken note of the incident.

"The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident. They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC," said Moosajee.

