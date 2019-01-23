Sindhu, Saina make winning start at Indonesia Masters

The Indian trio of P V Sindhu, Nehwal and dished out superb performances on the opening day to advance to the second round of the USD 350,000 Masters World Tour Super 500 tournament here Wednesday.

Olympic and silver medallist Sindhu opened the new season with a fighting 22-24 21-8 21-17 win over 2012 champion Li Xuerui of in a 54-minute women's singles match.

The second seeded Indian will now be pitted against Indonesia's

Eighth seeded Saina, who had reached the semifinals at the Masters last week, recovered from a first-game loss to secure a 7-21 21-16 21-11 win over local hope Dinar Dyah Ayustine, ranked 50th, in another women's singles match. It was Saina's third win over Ayustine.

The 28-year-old from will next face another Indonesian Fitriani Fitriani, against whom she has a 4-0 head-to-head record.

In men's singles, eighth seed Srikanth eased past Malaysia's 21-12 21-8 to set up a showdown with Japan's bronze medallist

But compatriots B Sai and failed to cross the opening hurdle at the tournament.

2017 champion was sent packing 12-21 16-21 by Olympic champion of in 40 minutes, while Subhankar, who had won his maiden title at SaarLorLux Open in last year, fought hard before going down 14-21 21-19 15-21 against former World champion of

Local hope Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, seeded seventh, proved a difficult customer for Parupalli Kashyap once again as he claimed a 21-12 21-16 win over the former champion.

In men's doubles, national champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy dished out a fighting game to notch up a 14-21 21-19 21-15 win over Denmark's Mads Pieler Kolding and Niclas Nohr.

bronze medallist pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the competition, losing 14-21 14-21 to Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the women's doubles opener.

