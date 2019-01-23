Sonowal welcomes Union Cabinet decision to strengthen NE

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to approve constitutional amendments to increase powers of the autonomous councils in the Sixth Schedule areas of the Northeastern region.
In a statement, Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision taken by the Union Cabinet.
The constitutional amendments will significantly improve the financial resources and administrative powers of the autonomous district councils of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.
The decision has once again brought to fore the prime minister's love for the Northeastern region, the chief minister said.
The amendment will also fulfill the commitments made under tripartite Memorandum of Settlements signed by the Centre, state governments of Assam and Meghalaya, and others for speedier socio-economic and educational development in the area, he added.
