SL split points for second successive time in WC after match washed out

were forced to split points for the second successive time in the ongoing after their match against was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here Tuesday.

Both the teams came into the match with one win from three matches and now each will get a point for the washout.

now have four points from as many games, while have three points from four games.

After two defeats, were looking for resurgence against and now they will be wary of their semifinal chances.

"For all the teams, coming to the ground and not playing is disappointing and frustrating," said Bangladesh

"This is how the tournament is going, we got our chances against New Zealand, we couldn't get going in the England match, but it was frustrating today."



The result will leave Sri Lanka frustrated too as it is the second instant of a wash-out for the Island nation.

"The last few games have been washed out, so these kind of tournaments aren't easy. It is a bad time for us," Sri Lanka said.

"It isn't easy, we have to switch on and off all the time. These kind of things can happen but we have to get used to it. We can keep practicing and train harder for the game. Definitely in every match we need to play for a win," he added.

This is the third match to be abandoned in the ongoing World Cup, the most in the history of the tournament, exceeding the two games at the 1992 edition in and and the 2003 event which was co-hosted by South Africa, and

The 10-team showpiece event doesn't have any reserve days.

Asked if there should be reserve days, Bangladesh said: "Yes, I would (have them).

"I know logistically it would have caused problems. But we can put a man on the moon, so if we have to travel a day later, so be it."



On Tuesday, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were left staring at the sky, waiting for some divine intervention after the start of their key match was delayed due to heavy rains.

The inspection was postponed twice even as groundsmen tirelessly worked on draining out the water on the covers with the sucking brooms and mops.

At 13:57 local time, the umpires finally decided to officially abandon the match.

While for Bangladesh, it is there first match to be washed out, Sri Lanka were forced to split points with in their last game after the match was called off due to rains.

On Monday, a struggling had to share points with the after their match was washed out due to persistent rain at

Sri Lanka will next take on defending champions at on June 15, while Bangladesh will face on June 17 at Taunton.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)