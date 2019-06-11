Signature Bridge, Mathura Road among 64 vulnerable stretches identified by Delhi Police

Sixty-four stretches, including to Bhopura Road, Lajpat Road and Rani Road, have been identified as "vulnerable" by the Police, where extra patrolling is being done at night, Baijal was told Tuesday.

Baijal, who chaired a meeting to review preventive strategies to curb street crime in the city, directed the force that senior officers should themselves patrol the streets during the day and at night to monitor exercise effectively.

The meeting was attended by Vijay Kumar Dev, Additional (Home) Renu Sharma, Police and other senior officers.

According to a statement issued by the LG's office, it was also informed in the meeting that anti-snatching teams have been constituted in each police station who remain in touch with beat staff, prahari, police informers and others.

"Sixty-four vulnerable stretches (29 north zone and 35 south zone) have been identified by police like Mathura Road - Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Flyover, Lajpat Rai Road, to Bhopura Border, Rani Road, ISBT Kashmeri Gate to Khalsa College," it stated.

"And extra patrolling by PCR Vans is being done in these stretches under the supervision of ACP/PCR, especially during 10 pm to 3 am along with ERVs/QRTs of police stations," the statement also stated.

As regards curbing of sale of illicit liquor, drugs and arms, the desired that effective action should be taken in coordination with neighbouring states.

The directed that visibility of police on streets be enhanced and further extended inside the residential colonies, especially during nights and more Mobikes be pressed into service.

