JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Injured England all-rounder Ecclestone to fly home

London's black cabbies lose High Court battle against Uber
Business Standard

Three chiefs brief PM on security situation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chiefs of the three armed forces Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief him on the security situation following IAF's air strike targeting a JeM terror camp inside Pakistan.

Sources said the chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force met the prime minister this evening to brief him on the security situation along the border.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Pakistan threatening retaliation.

Pakistan has said it will "respond at a time, place of its choosing".

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting of the National Security Committee that included the chiefs of all three armed forces.

There, however, was no official word on what transpired in the nearly 30-minute-long meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements