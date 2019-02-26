Three chiefs brief PM on security situation

Chiefs of the three armed forces Tuesday met to brief him on the security situation following IAF's air strike targeting a JeM terror camp inside

Sources said the chiefs of Army, Navy and met the this evening to brief him on the security situation along the border.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of threatening retaliation.

has said it will "respond at a time, place of its choosing".

Pakistan had held a meeting of the that included the chiefs of all three armed forces.

There, however, was no official word on what transpired in the nearly 30-minute-long meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)