Injured England all-rounder Ecclestone to fly home

The struggling England women's team suffered a big blow to their hopes of preventing a clean sweep by in the ODI series after all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone was ruled out of the last match due to a fractured hand.

The third and final ODI is to be held here at the Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Ecclestone, a right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler, sustained the during warm-up ahead of the second ODI played here Monday.

" has fractured the fifth metacarpal on her right hand and will fly home from England women's tour of

"Ecclestone sustained the in the warm-up ahead of Monday's second ODI," England team management said in a Tuesday.

In the first ODI, she had contributed with the ball picking two wickets and conceding 27 runs, while she remained wicket-less in the second match.

She was able to score just 5 runs from both the games.

"Scans after the match revealed the extent of the injury, which will also rule her out of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka," the statement said.

"Ecclestone joins fellow spinners and on the sidelines, although it is hoped that Marsh can return in time for the leg of the trip," it said.

England will announce a replacement for Ecclestone after the third ODI for the three-match T20 series to be played in Guwahati.

Hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI by clinching the first and second ODIs by 66 runs and seven wickets, respectively.

Sources said it was unlikely that Marsh would be fit for

England will play three ODIs (as part of ICC Women's Championship) and as many T20Is during their tour of beginning March 16.

