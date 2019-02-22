Tripura Assembly passes motion condemning Pulwama attack

-
Tripura Assembly Friday unanimously passed a motion condemning the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF personnel on February 14.
Senior MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, who was officiating as Speaker in the House, proposed the motion saying the Assembly condemns the "hateful and cowardly" attack by Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad.
"The most dangerous terror attack in Kashmir valley was carried out on Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Avantipura of Pulwama district in Jammu & Kashmir on February 14, 2019. The attack was executed by a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist group who rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy," Saha said while reading out the motion.
He also mentioned that 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the attack which was aided by Pakistan.
The motion condoled the deaths of the CRPF personnel.
The House unanimously passed the motion and observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect for the martyrs.
Earlier on the day, Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, during his inaugural address in the budget session of House, asked the members to condemn the "dastardly act by anti-national forces".
"I am sure this House would agree with me to condemn this dastardly act by anti-national forces," Solanki said.
All members of the House including Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and opposition leader Manik Sarkar were present at the House when the motion was being placed. However, Speaker Rebati Mohan Das was not present after the governor's address.
