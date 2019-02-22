Tripura Assembly passes motion condemning Pulwama attack

Friday unanimously passed a motion condemning the terror attack at in that left 40 CRPF personnel on February 14.

Senior MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, who was officiating as in the House, proposed the motion saying the Assembly condemns the "hateful and cowardly" attack by based terror group

"The most dangerous terror attack in valley was carried out on in Avantipura of district in Jammu & on February 14, 2019. The attack was executed by a suicide bomber of terrorist group who rammed an explosive laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy," Saha said while reading out the motion.

He also mentioned that 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the attack which was aided by

The motion condoled the deaths of the CRPF personnel.

The unanimously passed the motion and observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

Earlier on the day, Kaptan Singh Solanki, during his inaugural address in the budget session of House, asked the members to condemn the "dastardly act by anti-national forces".

"I am sure this would agree with me to condemn this dastardly act by anti-national forces," Solanki said.

All members of the including and were present at the House when the motion was being placed. However, was not present after the governor's address.

