Slight dip in Kerala's Covid-19 cases; 2,938 fresh infections reported

After recording over 3,000 daily fresh infections over the past few days, Kerala saw a slight dip on Tuesday, reporting 2,938 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths, taking the infection count to 10,64,628 and the toll to 4,226.
A total of 3,512 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 10,12,484.
Currently, there were 47,277people under treatment, and 2,05,315 under observation out of which 7,004 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
State Health minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 68,094 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 4.31 per cent.
The state has tested 1,15,90,373 samples so far.
Among the districts, Thrissur reported 354 cases, the highest, followed by Malappuram with 344and Kozhikode (334).
Wayanad with 57 reported the lowest number of cases.
"Out of those foundinfected today, 58 reached the state from outside while 2,657 contracted the disease from their contact. The source of infection of 209 people are yet to be traced and 14 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.
A person, who returned from South Africa, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours,she said.
According to the release, there were 362 hotspots in the state.
