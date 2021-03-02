Delhi records zero Covid-19 deaths, 217 new cases on Tuesday

Delhi recorded no new COVID-19 fatality on Tuesday, even as 217 new cases pushed the city's infection tally to 6,39,681, and the positivity rate fell from 0.44 per cent to 0.33 per cent, the health department said.

The new cases came out of 66,624 tests for COVID-19 conducted on Monday, as per data shared by the department.

Seventy-eight more people have recovered from the disease in the national capital, it showed.

Delhi had recorded 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The death toll due to the disease in the city stands at 10,911.

