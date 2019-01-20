Slight improvement in minimum temperatures in HP

There was a slight improvement in minimum temperatures at on Sunday, an at the said.

However, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, he said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa town was minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the said.

Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The here has warned of heavy snowfall and rains in the high and mid hills of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)