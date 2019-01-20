JUST IN
Slight improvement in minimum temperatures in HP

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

There was a slight improvement in minimum temperatures at Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, an official at the MeT Department said.

However, tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, he said.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa town was minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT Department here has warned of heavy snowfall and rains in the high and mid hills of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

First Published: Sun, January 20 2019. 14:05 IST

