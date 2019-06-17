Two workers die after falling from 10th floor of building in Delhi

Two workers died Monday allegedly after falling from the tenth floor of Tower in Central Delhi's Jhandewalan while cleaning the building's glass, police said.

The deceased were identified as Raju (24) and Ishtiyaq Khan (25), both residing in a labour colony near Vasant Kunj, they said.

Raju and Khan were cleaning the glass when the incident occurred. The right side rope of the crane, in which they were sitting, broke and they fell from the tenth floor of the building, a said.

The victims were rushed to where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Police said those responsible for the safety of the workers will be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)