Six members of Indian family in Canada among 157 dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash

The "trip of a lifetime" to a safari park in turned into a nightmare for six members of a family from in who perished when the Nairobi-bound plane crashed minutes after take-off from

737 took-off from on Sunday and lost contact six minutes later before coming down near Tulu Fara village outside the Ethiopian town of Bishoftu, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew on board, including tourists and business travellers.

The victims included Pannagesh Vaidya, 73; his wife Hansini Vaidya, 67; their daughter Kosha Vaidya, 37; her husband Prerit Dixit, 45; and their two children Anushka and Ashka was quoted as saying by

While the Surat-based couple were Indian nationals, their daughter, husband and two children were Canadians of Indian-origin.

The family who were living in Canada, heading for a safari vacation, were about to experience "the trip of a lifetime" in when the tragic loss happened.

"This is an unbelievably tragic situation for this family," Brown said in a statement.

"As more details become known, I will provide a further update on how residents can assist this family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow and reflection."



The flags at city hall will remain at half-mast until further notice in honour of the family, Brown said in a message on

"It's a huge tragedy," Manant Vaidya, son of Pannagesh, said.

"I lost my parents, I lost my sister. I don't have anyone else now."



Manant said his sister, who became a Canadian permanent resident in 2003, wanted to take her children to to visit her birthplace.

"They thought March break was the perfect time for them to go over there, have fun," he said. "It was going to be a really great trip for everybody."



"I asked my dad why he wanted to go and he told me that in his life he wants to go one more time."



The said Monday that two of our students Ashka and along with their parents and grandparents were passengers on the plane that was involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.

This tragedy has brought great sadness to the students and staff at and Chinguacousy Secondary School, the said.

"Tomorrow, the flags at @ChinguacousySS & @CentennialSrPS will be lowered to half-mast to remember and honour Anushka Dixit, Ashka Dixit, their parents and grandparents who lost their lives over the weekend," the tweeted.

Manant said he last saw his family Saturday morning when he dropped them off at for their 10 a.m. flight overseas.

Manant and his wife said they are currently speaking with consular officials overseas and waiting for more information on their family's remains, the report said.

People from 35 were reportedly on board the flight ET 302 when it ploughed into a field, 60-kilometer southeast of

According to the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia, four Indian nationals were killed and they have been identified as Pannagesh Vaidya, Hansini Vaidya, Nukavarapu Manisha, a doctor based in the US, and Shikha Garg, the (UNDP) attached with the

said Kenya had the largest number of casualties with 32, followed by with 18, nine, then Italy, China, and the US with eight each.

Britain and each had seven people on board, six, and five. Twelve in and 14 in had citizens among the victims.

